No Smoking Day: Supporting Smokers in Derry and beyond - View from the Foyle

With No Smoking Day on Wednesday March 12, thousands across Britain and Ireland will take a vital step toward a healthier, smoke-free future.

Here in Derry, VaporLinQ is proud to support them. At VaporLinQ, we have two main priorities: helping adult smokers quit and investing in local jobs. Our facility in Coshquin employs a skilled local workforce, ensuring that our business not only serves the people of Derry but is built by them too.

As a company rooted in Derry and the North West, we believe that businesses should do more than just operate for profit. We believe that they should also create opportunities for local people and set high standards for public health and industry responsibility.

Quitting smoking is one of the most difficult decisions a person can make, but it is life-changing and potentially life-saving. Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death in the UK, and in Northern Ireland alone, around 2,300 people die each year from smoking-related illnesses, with almost 35,000 hospital admissions linked to smoking.

Stephen Ryan, Managing Director, VaporLinQ.

These figures highlight why ‘No Smoking Day’ is so important, as it is a chance to raise awareness and encourage people to take that first step toward quitting.

For many smokers, quitting is much easier with the right support. The NHS and leading health experts now recognise vaping as one of the most effective tools for stopping smoking, with research showing that switching to vaping doubles the chances of quitting for good, in comparison to using nicotine patches or gum.

Millions of former smokers have already made the switch, proving that having an alternative can make a real and lasting difference.

While we support adult smokers in their journey to quit, we also believe young people should never have access to vaping products. That is why we welcome the upcoming Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which will introduce tighter regulations across Britain and Northern Ireland. These changes will help prevent underage sales, enforce higher retail standards, and ensure that vaping remains a responsible alternative for adults only. Protecting young people has been part of VaporLinQ’s values from the start, and we will continue to uphold those standards in everything

we do.

‘No Smoking Day’ is a reminder that quitting smoking is possible with the right support, and we are proud to be part of the movement to help adult smokers transition to a healthier future.

As a Derry based company, we remain committed to strengthening local employment, supporting public health, and ensuring that vaping continues to serve its true purpose of helping people quit for good.