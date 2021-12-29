Nonna's forced to temporarily close cityside pizzeria due to dearth of COVID PCR tests
A popular Derry pizzeria has said it has been left with no choice but to close one of its restaurants due to an inability to access COVID-19 tests for staff.
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 1:29 pm
Nonna's Wood Fired Pizzas, which operates popular restaurants at Spencer Road and Shipquay Street, announced it is closing its cityside eatery this week.
"Unfortunately our close contacts cant even get PCR tests as there are none available so wev'e had to make the decision to keep Shipquay Street closed this week," Nonna's announced on Twitter.
"We are so sorry we've had to disappoint people and will be in contact shortly with everyone who had booked."
The Spencer Road restaurant opens as normal from 4pm.