Nonna's forced to temporarily close cityside pizzeria due to dearth of COVID PCR tests

Nonna's Wood Fired Pizzas, which operates popular restaurants at Spencer Road and Shipquay Street, announced it is closing its cityside eatery this week.

"Unfortunately our close contacts cant even get PCR tests as there are none available so wev'e had to make the decision to keep Shipquay Street closed this week," Nonna's announced on Twitter.

"We are so sorry we've had to disappoint people and will be in contact shortly with everyone who had booked."

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spencer Road restaurant opens as normal from 4pm.