Jenni Doherty, Little Acorns Bookstore, winner of the Overall Business of the Year pictured with Jim Roddy, City Centre Initiative, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council (award sponsors), Councillor Sandra Duffy, John Kelpie, Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council and Anna Doherty, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

North West Business Awards 2022: Picture special

The North West Business Awards were held in the City Hotel recently, celebrating the best of businesses in Derry.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 4:13 pm

It was an evening celebrating the experience and innovation in the North West with lots of surprises and recognition for local businesses.

The awards were sponsored by Derry City and Strabane District Council and invited nominations from businesses and entrepreneurs operating within the council area.

The big winner of the evening in the Business/Entrepreneur of the Year category was Little Acorns Bookstore. Founded in 2010 by Jenni Doherty, Little Acorns Bookstore was borne of a market stall of 100 books. Now, the bookstore boasts a stock of over 45,000 books and has a strong online presence.

Congratulating the winners, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “I want to extend my congratulations to all who were shortlisted for the North West Business Awards and all who picked up accolades this evening. These businesses are playing a hugely important role in driving the local economy and adding to the diversity of exciting products and services available here in the North West. They are an inspiration to anyone setting out in the business world. This is an exciting time for Derry and Strabane, with our City Deal plans afoot and the opportunities this will bring for both local business and those who choose to invest in our skilled and talented people.”

1. Chamber of Commerce - Awards

Ceara Ferguson, City Centre Initiative, award sponsor, Peter McVerry of U105, Anna Doherty, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, Orla Catterson, David Nash, Teresa Dickson, Colm Mullan, Karen McQuillan, Kieran Quigg, Ailish Hasson, Catherine Gormley, Find Insurance, winners of the NW Small Business of the Year.

2. Chamber of Commerce - Awards

Colin Mullan of Find Insurance, winner of the NW Small Business of the Year award, pictured with the award sponsor, Peter McVerry of U105.

3. Chamber of Commerce - Awards

Accepting the NW Business Hero of the Year award on behalf of the winner, John Harkin of Alchemy is Shannon Dolan, Mark O’Doherty, Emma Whoriskey, Brianna Lee, Shirley Barrett, University of Ulster Business School, Szymon Zembala, Justin Martin, Ann O’Neill, Declan Meenan, Gabrielle Skelton, pictured with the award sponsor Shirley Barrett of University of Ulster Business School.

4. Chamber of Commerce - Awards

Justin and Bronagh McNichol of Hidden City Café, winner of the NW Food Hero of the Year award, pictured with award sponsor, Eamon McCay of Frylite.

