North West Business Awards 2022: Picture special

The big winner of the evening in the Business/Entrepreneur of the Year category was Little Acorns Bookstore. Founded in 2010 by Jenni Doherty, Little Acorns Bookstore was borne of a market stall of 100 books. Now, the bookstore boasts a stock of over 45,000 books and has a strong online presence.

Congratulating the winners, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “I want to extend my congratulations to all who were shortlisted for the North West Business Awards and all who picked up accolades this evening. These businesses are playing a hugely important role in driving the local economy and adding to the diversity of exciting products and services available here in the North West. They are an inspiration to anyone setting out in the business world. This is an exciting time for Derry and Strabane, with our City Deal plans afoot and the opportunities this will bring for both local business and those who choose to invest in our skilled and talented people.”