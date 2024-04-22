Greg McCann, President of Derry's Chamber of Commerce

In the first two months since the return of the Executive there has been and air of optimism that this historic trend appears to be changing.

The Derry Chamber has played host to Minister for the Economy Conor Murphy MLA three times since the resumption of Executive affairs, most recently in March as the keynote speaker at our President’s Annual Lunch. Addressing Chamber members at the City Hotel, Minister Murphy said that a “compelling economic proposition is emerging in the North West”, with the development of local economic plans set to give “the people who live and work here greater control over their economic future”.

It has been heartening to see the Minister’s commitment to delivering upon the regional balance which he announced as one of his four key priorities for the economy. Derry Chamber has also, in the past few months, hosted Minister Murphy’s party leader Mary Lou McDonald TD and the Shadow Secretary of State Hilary Benn MP, again attesting to our region’s special status as a regional city at the centre of cross-border trade and relations.

Jazz fans in Waterloo Street at a previous Jazz Festival weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2217GS – 089

Of course more meaningful than words are actions, which makes convening of the Magee Taskforce very welcome in the North West. The Taskforce will develop and oversee the plan to expand Ulster University’s Magee Campus in Derry to the 10,000 students initially promised under NDNA. Enhanced student numbers – delivered through both Ulster University and North West Regional College – are essential in growing the supply of talent and relevant skills and will be a key driver in delivering regional economic balance, making this place attractive to both FDI and local growing businesses.

Having heard promises of regional development in the past, local partners in the North West could be forgiven for cynicism, but they have responded with energy and enthusiasm. With the launching of the Magee Taskforce and the funding increase for the Derry City and Strabane Region City Deal, including its revitalisation of the Riverfront and Walled City area, it feels like we are on the cusp of positive change in our city and the greater region.

Derry is more than a city, it is a regional city; the only true regional city of scale that the Executive has to work with. With all the potential this entails, what is needed is long-term grown-up planning, investment, and regional policies that reach across all Executive departments.

We already have a strong cultural sense of place which sets us apart, a tangible asset envied by other regions. Our upcoming City of Derry Jazz Festival, the Foyle Maritime Festival, our world famous Halloween festival and all other cultural events contribute to the positive image that can attract people and business to deliver on our unique regional potential.

Derry’s stakeholders across the commercial, educational, and cultural sectors stand ready to show decision makers bought into regional balance what we have long known here: Derry and the North West are not part of the problem, we are part of the solution.