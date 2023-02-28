NWRC is hosting Open Days

The events will allow you to take a tour of the college buildings, speak to lecturers and find out more about college life.

Open Days are a fantastic opportunity to discover more about the huge range of full and part-time courses available.

Members of staff will be on hand to take you through the numerous career options available – and future students can also take part in fun activities while finding out more about the excitement of being a student in the North West.

Motor vehicle student Niamh Watson was one of the students who visited our Springtown Campus on Open Day last year, she liked it so much she enrolled on the course immediately, she started her course in September 2023 and earlier this week was awarded a trainee scholarship by the Irish Society.

This year we’re delighted to be hosting a whole range of activities including a gameathon by our Esports students, Mocktails in the Hospitality Department, Virtual Welding in Crafts and Trades, mini treatments in Hairdressing and Beauty – or you could even have a try at holding a virtual baby in our Early Years department.

NWRC offers a huge number of courses ranging from Apprenticeships and Traineeships, Art and Design; Administration; Business; Construction and Renewables; Care and Health Engineering; Hospitality; Media, Multimedia and Journalism; Music; Performing Arts; Science; Sport, Travel and Tourism; Computing, Early Years, Hairdressing, Barbering, and Beauty Therapy, and Adult Learning.

Open Days will be held at Strabane (Derry Road) on Tuesday, February 28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Derry~Londonderry (Strand Road and Springtown) on Wednesday, March 1 from 12 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Limavady (Main Street and Greystone) on Thursday, March 2 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the NWRC Open Days, please log on to www.nwrc.ac.uk/opendays where you can register your attendance.