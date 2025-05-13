Northern Ireland paves the way as Openreach hits 90% full fibre milestone

Openreach Northern Ireland (NI) today announced that it has successfully reached 90 per cent coverage in its rollout of Full Fibre broadband, becoming the first region within the Openreach UK network to hit this milestone.

This achievement is part of Openreach’s significant investment to bring future-proof broadband infrastructure to more than 830,000 homes and businesses across the region - including some of the most rural and previously underserved communities.

Lauren McGaughey, Acting Director of Openreach NI, said: “Reaching 90% Full Fibre coverage is a significant milestone and reflects our commitment to connecting Northern Ireland to world-class digital infrastructure. We’re not just building for today - we’re building for the future. Our focus is firmly on ensuring that everyone, no matter where they live or work, can benefit from fast, reliable, and sustainable connectivity.”

She added: “The rollout of this technology is helping to level the playing field between urban centres and rural areas, giving people and businesses more freedom to choose where they operate and grow. From enabling more flexible working to driving environmental benefits through reduced commuting, Full Fibre is changing the way we live and work - and we’re proud to have reached this milestone.”

Full Fibre broadband is already being used by over 64% of end customers on the Openreach network in Northern Ireland, with the infrastructure in place for many more to benefit. Openreach’s plans remain on track to reach 97% coverage of Northern Ireland.

Katie Milligan, Deputy CEO & Chief Commercial Officer, Openreach, said: “This milestone firmly establishes Northern Ireland as the UK’s leader in Full Fibre deployment. We’re proud to play a central role in enabling economic growth, attracting investment, and supporting communities right across the region. Our continued investment in this digital backbone will keep Northern Ireland connected and competitive for decades to come.”

With Northern Ireland now recognised as the most connected region in the UK, this announcement provides even greater choice for consumers on their selection of Communication Providers. Openreach remains focused on pushing further into rural areas, ensuring no community is left behind in the digital revolution.