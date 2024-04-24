Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With just one week to go music lovers are reminded to get booking for any of the ticketed events.

Tickets are selling fast, with a number of Jazz Hubs across the city showcasing some top talent this year, and artists travelling from far and wide to be part of one of the biggest music events in the country.

This year Bennigan’s Bar, the Guildhall, the Playhouse, and St Columb’s Hall are just a few of the venues hosting an array of premier jazz talent, with names like George Colligan, Christine Tobin, Tom Robinson, Julian Siegal, Meilana Gillard, John Donegan all bringing their inimitable styles to the festival.

The Jive Aces are just one of the fabulous acts performing at one of the dedicated Jazz Hubs over the City of Derry Jazz Festival. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Flying in specially from Korea, Odd Meter Ferry and the Jazzy’s will be introducing Ireland to its first taste of K-Jazz, with their debut festival gig at Bennigan’s Bar. This venue is the local home of authentic jazz and will feature a full programme of live events and original artists over the course of the festival.

The Mayor will be joined on Friday afternoon by the kings of jazz themselves, the fabulous Jive Aces, who will be bringing their energetic style to the Guildhall Main Hall, which provides a stunning backdrop for any event. The fabulous Ursula McHugh will also host a special evening in Derry’s charming civic hub, celebrating the very best local female Jazz talent, in a fascinating chat show style paying homage to some of the female jazz greats including Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone and Anita O’Day. Ursula in Company will take place on Sunday May 5.

St Columb’s Hall is one of the city’s most historic entertainment hotspots, so where better to host a vintage style cabaret club? On Saturday and Sunday evenings the Paul McIntyre house band will be hosting the Jazz Festival Club Sessions, two nights of spectacular music, amazing ambience and first class entertainment. Just up the street the Playhouse Theatre will once again be swinging with a fantastic collection of renowned artists stopping in over the weekend.

Looking ahead to the event, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, said the excitement was already building. “There is already a real sense of excitement as people plan their Jazz Festival weekend, and I am thrilled to see that this year our Jazz Hubs have gone all out to secure some wonderful artists. The festival provides a fantastic boost for local venues and there is already big demand for the ticketed events this year. I would really encourage people to plan ahead and ensure they book their favourite artists before it’s too late. It’s going to be a fabulous weekend of entertainment with so much to look forward to.”

Odd Meter Fairy

The City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival runs from Thursday May 2 – Monday May 6 supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council, Diageo and Ulster University.