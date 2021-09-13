Officers’ Quarters gable to be removed due to structural instability
The south gable wall of the Officers’ Quarters and Captain’s House in Ebrington is to be removed due to structural instability.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 9:58 am
The wall will be rebuilt with matching dimensions and aesthetic appearance, if an Executive Office (TEO) application is approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council.
The back of Building 63 at the north east corner of the Ebrington Parade ground is also being removed for the same reasons. TEO lodged an application this week.