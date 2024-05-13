Old Post Office to be converted to toilets for The Brass Neck
The old Post Office at the Diamond is to be converted to a toilets and storage area for The Brass Neck bar if a new planning application is approved.
An application for ‘change of use from vacant room/floor (previous post office) to toilets and storage as part of the adjacent bar and restaurant - The Brass Neck’ has been newly lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council.
The new proposed annex is located immediately next door to the bar on Bishop Street Within.
