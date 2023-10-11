Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Head of Culture at Derry & Strabane Council, Aeidin McCarter announced the dates as the Council’s Business & Culture Committee was formally asked to accept letters of offer from funders and give the green light to officers to commence work on delivery of the project.

The new development comes after the final tranches of the funding needed for the North Atlantic DNA Museum project – which has been beset by years of stoppages and delays – were secured via letters of offers earlier this year.

Speaking on Tuesday, Aeidin McCarter said work on the museum project was well progressed and business cases approved, with the funding balance being provided via the NI Executive Inclusive Future Fund, as part of the wider City Deal funding package.

"The current programme is based on re-engagement of the ICT (Integrated Consultant Team) and commencement of procurement in autumn 2023 with appointment of the IST (Integrated Supply Team) in spring 2024.

"The timeline is expected to see works commence in spring 2024 with the goal to have construction and fit out completed and the museum opening in Spring 2026. It should be noted that given these dates are very current, they may be subject to change given the overall content of this report and some of the uncertainties inherent in capital projects at this time.”

The Council’s project team has also produced an expenditure plan outlining how each funder’s budget will be spent over the duration of the project. Staffing costs, running costs net of forecast income have been recurrently provided for within Councils capital budget, the committee was told.

The DNA Museum Project, elected reps were told, will have an outreach engagement programme across the whole district and digitised records that everyone can access across the world.

Independent Councillor Paul Gallagher queried whether there was still a potential risk that funding could be withdrawn as there were still processes with regards to some of this ongoing. He was told that these processes involved the completion of the subsidy control measures required by the government, with Tourism NI’s formal letter of offer received and others expected within days.

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack described the developments as “very positive news”.

Colr. Cusack queried whether Council would be liable if there were funding shortfalls due to escalating costs, and was told potentially rising construction costs, inflation etc have been factored in. Partners will also be engaged should this happen.

SDLP Colr. Rory Farrell said that plans for such a facility have been in the pipeline as far back as 2010. “It is fantastic news that it is actually going to be delivered and that we finally, finally are going to have these letters of offer,” he said, while asking:

“Are we going to do anything to brief the public on what to expect? There is probably a lot of varying opinions on what a Maritime Museum is.”

Engagement and consultation and information sessions will be happening, he was told. “This is a very good news story. We will be doing significant promotion as this goes on. This has taken a long time to get to this stage. There will absolutely be a job of work being done with the public. It will be an exciting one,” Aeidin McCarter said.

Sinn Féin Colr. John McGowan said he was “satisfied that we are in a good place”.

"It’s £12.7m for the city and a museum that is only going to attract and keep tourists here for longer.”

"It’s not often you get that good news. It’s probably one of the best news stories in the city in terms of tourism for the last 20 years. I think it’s great and I think hotels and everyone within the tourism sector are looking for more of this sort of thing,” Colr. McGowan said.