The historic building where thousands of local women and men had worked in the once booming shirt factory industry is now a hive of activity once more with hundreds of workers at FinTrU’s state of the art premises.

Two different eras, two different industries but the economic impact of decent jobs, individual and collective, is just as powerful and as necessary today as it was in generations past.

And it is clear from talking to the management yesterday just how impressed they have been with the quality and commitment of their workforce in Derry and the wider north west. That appreciations shows in the high standard fit out of the communal spaces of their premises.

FinTrU North West premises on Patrick Street Derry. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2307GS – 48

Too often we have had to settle for less, too often we have seen investment go to other areas but this major jobs boost and the success of FinTrU shows what is possible here with a bit of belief, commitment and investment. For FinTrU and others who have invested it is paying dividends.