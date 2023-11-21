KSK Rathmor Engineering and Recruitment has announced that its Orbital Welding Training Centre is now open in Bridgend.

Welding Instructor, Barry Walsh.

KSK Rathmor Engineering and Recruitment specialises in the supply of skilled labour to the construction and industrial sectors.

KSK Rathmor was established in 2020 by local businessmen, Kevin McDaid and Darryl McDermott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KSK is now one of the leading engineering and construction service companies in Ireland and the largest industrial recruitment company in the North-West. Located in Bridgend, County Donegal, they provide a comprehensive range of services for the engineering, recruitment and construction sectors whilst also providing a personal approach to each individual client and employee.

The Orbitalum 180 SW Welding Plant

As a company with a range of overseas clients, they have seen demand for qualified orbital welders increase dramatically. From regular engagement with their client base, they are acutely aware of the exact work environments / roles that their clients will be placed in, and what training will be needed.

With this in mind, they have now set up their own KSK Orbital Welding Training Centre in new state-of-the art premises in Donegal. They have invested heavily in orbital welding equipment which will be used as practical teaching tools for our trainees.

The KSK Orbital Welding Course will consist of a high level of training for the semi- conductor and pharmaceutical high purity welding sectors using the Orbitalum 180 SW Welding Plant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the trainee completes the KSK Orbital Welding Course, they will be fully qualified in Orbital Welding in both the semi-conductor and pharmaceutical industries. The trainee will have all the skills required to hit the ground running. KSK Rathmor have a reputation of providing skilled labour and said the Orbital Welding Training Centre is just another vital cog in cementing their reputation with the construction and industrial sectors.

KSK Director, Kevin McDaid stated that “this is a great opportunity for those with a mechanical background to do an Orbital Welding Course locally and enhance their chances of working in a skilled environment both in Ireland and abroad”.

Barry Walsh is the Orbital Welding Instructor. Barry has over 18 years’ experience in both sectors.

Barry has worked all over the world as a pipefitter/welder. He is a qualified welding inspector and has recently upgraded his 3.0 welding inspection qualifications.

Barry has worked for Intel Ireland, Intel Israel, Micron Singapore, and Global Foundries Dresden on PSSS (Piping Specialty Supply Service). He also worked on Tool Install Welding, working on many projects including Wuxi Biological, Pfizer, Alexion and recently on Fujifilm in Denmark.

Barry is keen to pass on his wealth of knowledge to the KSK Trainee’s and is in no doubt they will be trained to a very high standard.