Our social enterprise sector contributes c £933m to economy - Minister Caoimhe Archibald

The scale and impact of the local social enterprise sector has been set out in a new report launched by Economy Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald.

The findings show that the sector contributes an estimated £933 million in turnover to Northern Ireland’s economy and supports over 17,000 jobs spread throughout all regions of the north, with a strong presence in the most deprived communities.

The report details how more than one in eight social enterprises in the north reported being based in either Derry City or County Derry, while almost half were located in the areas with highest levels of deprivation.

The Minister launched the report as she visited Loaf Pottery, a social enterprise in Crawfordsburn. Operated by the NOW Group, Loaf supports people with learning difficulties, autism and neurodiverse conditions into jobs with a future.

The Minister said: “This report provides the most comprehensive picture to date of the region’s social enterprises. It clearly outlines the community, social and economic impact of this sector. These organisations are not only delivering essential services but are also helping to build a more inclusive, sustainable and regionally balanced economy.

“That impact is clear to see here at Loaf Pottery where a disused site was transformed into an inclusive community hub, offering pottery workshops, artisan food, and employment opportunities.”

The ‘2025 Northern Ireland Social Enterprise Sector Report’ was commissioned by the Department for the Economy (DfE) to gather up-to-date information on the sector, provide comparison with other jurisdictions and help inform policy and support the sector going forward.

The research found a mature and resilient sector, with over half (53%) of surveyed social enterprises trading for more than a decade. The sector is particularly focused on supporting community activity, vulnerable people, health and wellbeing initiatives and creating employment. It outlines a number of recommendations to support further growth.

The Minister continued: “I am committed to supporting and strengthening the ongoing impact and sustainability of social enterprises. Findings show the positive growth taking place, whilst highlighting where more can be done to further enhance the sector.

"Through my Department’s Social Enterprise Action Plan, which is already focusing on a number of the areas highlighted in the report, we will continue to support the sector to achieve its full potential.”