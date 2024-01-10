Over 30 Invest NI international staff visit Derry AI projects and businesses on fact-finding mission

Dozens of Invest NI’s international staff have travelled to the North West this week for a two-day visit to strengthen their knowledge about the North West’s investment proposition.

Invest NI said the visit will highlight the region’s strengths in key sectors including financial and professional services and advanced manufacturing and engineering.

The move follows a major review of Invest NI’s performance, which was followed by the investment body back in November vowing to ‘do things differently’ in the future in terms of resourcing and securing investment for Derry and the wider north west.

The team which has arrived in Derry this week have been visiting Ulster University’s Intelligent Systems Research Centre on the Magee campus, with a further planned visit to the Clinical Translational Research & Innovation Centre in Altnagelvin Hospital.

Pictured L-R are: Kelly-Marie Nolan, Regional Director France, Invest NI; Rosalind Young, Investment Manager, Derry City & Strabane District Council; Steve Harper, Executive Director of International Business, Invest NI; Professor Michaela Black, Professor of Artificial Intelligence, Ulster University; Des Gartland, North Western Regional Manager, Invest NI; Dearbhla O'Neill, FDI Business Development Director, Invest NI.

The delegation also planned to hear from companies who have already chosen the North West to grow their businesses like Vertiv and Terex.

Steve Harper, Executive Director of International Business, said: “Each time our international team comes to Northern Ireland we include a visit to one of the regions. These visits give the team the opportunity to learn more about each region’s strengths as part of our commitment to regional development.

“This visit to the North West will give the team the opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of the region’s investment proposition and support the team to foster meaningful connections with local stakeholders. The knowledge they will gain will better equip them to champion the region to potential investors and help facilitate potential trade partnerships.

"Whilst here, our team will share knowledge about what investors from different regions are looking for when searching for a location to invest. This information will help the Council fine tune its investment proposition; and colleges and universities shape the courses they offer to meet the skills investors are looking for.

“We’re delighted some of our partners in the area, including the Council, the Londonderry Chamber and Ulster University, are involved in the programme, along with local businesses and recent investors, ensuring the team gets a well-rounded view of what the area has to offer.”

The 32 international staff are based in markets including the US, Asia Pacific, Europe, and IMEA.

Professor Michaela Black, Professor of Artificial Intelligence at Ulster University, said: “The focus of the Intelligent Systems Research Centre at Ulster University is the development and deployment of brain inspired AI. The Centre is recognised for its world class research capability and therefore pivotal in attracting international industry engagement, as well as Foreign Direct Investment, to the North West region.”

"We’re delighted to have some of the Invest NI international team visit the Centre and it has been a pleasure to highlight the work being undertaken by staff and PhD researchers and promote the attractiveness of the area.”

Invest NI’s international staff will hear from a panel of local stakeholders, on a deep dive into the North West’s FDI value proposition. The panel will be chaired by Mark O’Connell, Founder and Executive Chairman of OCO Global, and include representatives from Derry City & Strabane District Council, Londonderry Chamber, Ulster University and the North West Regional College.

Rosalind Young, Investment Manager at Derry City & Strabane District Council, said:

“The Council is delighted to be able to showcase the North West City Region as a progressive and vibrant investment hub.

"We are a unique cross border region renowned for its thriving business environment, ease of doing business and access to incredible talent.

“Our vibrant digital and creative community, advanced manufacturing and engineering and professional and financial services sectors are expanding rapidly, with innovative new companies and leading international brands choosing this region to grow and prosper.

“It’s been great to work in partnership with Invest NI and other stakeholders to make the most of this visit.”

Anna Doherty, CEO of Derry’s Chamber, said the city and region is “well placed as an investment hub and our strategic setting offers a strong platform for investors seeking to establish firm foundations for future ventures”.

"This has been an excellent opportunity for Invest NI staff from right across the globe to receive an insightful tour of all the North West region has to offer.”

During the visit the international teams will hear an investor’s perspective, with a panel discussion of companies who have already invested in the region.