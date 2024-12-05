Over 50 Derry & North West businesses benefit from Invest NI events

More than 50 businesses from the North West have taken vital steps to grow their business by participating in Invest Northern Ireland’s Lunch & Learn workshop series held recently in Derry.

The Lunch & Learn workshops offer businesses guidance on a range of topics, from Research & Development (R&D) and innovation, to market research, intellectual property, access to finance and embracing digital transformation.

Highlighting the value of Lunch & Learn workshops to the local economy, Des Gartland, Invest NI’s North Western Regional Manager, said: “Our Lunch & Learn series is a fantastic platform for businesses in the North West to connect, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and explore fresh opportunities for growth.

“We have offered businesses five workshops over the last three months, covering a diverse range of business critical topics, with sessions designed to empower businesses to strengthen their competitive edge, boost efficiency, and unlock new pathways to success. Invest NI is dedicated to supporting the ambitions of businesses in this region and I strongly encourage local companies to take full advantage of the support we offer.”

Pictured L-R are: Christian Kotey, CEO, Nupitch Productions; Carolann Doherty, Business Officer, Derry City Strabane District Council; Mark Johnston, Director, Johnston Financial Solutions; Des Gartland, North Western Regional Manager, Invest NI. (Kevin Boyles/ PressEye)

Christian Kotey, Director of Derry-based multi award winning production company NuPitch Productions, participated in the latest workshop in the series which focused on Access to Finance.

Hosted at Invest NI’s North West regional office at Timber Quay, the event provided an overview of Invest NI funding solutions and highlighted how accessing funding can propel businesses to the next level.

Christian said: “As a small business, securing funding is vital for turning our ambitions into reality and helping us drive innovation. Thanks to previous funding from TechStart supported by Invest NI’s Proof of Concept grant, we successfully tested and developed our AI driven presentation software for filmmakers and secured strategic partnerships to further enhance our platform.

“Today’s workshop offered invaluable insights into the funding options available for businesses like ours aiming to scale and grow and was also an excellent opportunity to connect with other local businesses. I would highly recommend these workshops to any business seeking to strengthen their operations and position themselves for future growth.”

To register for the Lunch & Learn workshop series in Derry visit investni.com.

Lunch & Learn is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.