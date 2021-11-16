Paul Givan says City of Culture legacy can be seen in 'significant investment' in Derry
The First Minister Paul Givan has claimed the legacy of the City of Culture 2013 can be seen in 'significant investment' in Derry and the expansion of the 'university at Magee'.
He made the comments on the Assembly.
Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson wished wished the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council good luck on is 2025 UK City of Culture bid.
"As an MLA for Foyle, I wish the ABC council all the best in its City of Culture bid. Derry' s year as the City of Culture in 2013 is still fondly remembered. Minister, what is your assessment of the legacy stemming from Derry's time as the City of Culture?" she asked.
Mr. Givan replied: "The Member speaks from experience about the impact. I remember well the profile of the north-west, the city of Londonderry and all the different cultures, businesses and so on that were put on show right across the United Kingdom and attracted media attention.
"We have a legacy from that. We can see that there is significant investment coming to the north-west. We have the expansion of the university at Magee. The Member rightly commends that, and we hope that ABC council will be successful in its bid and can benefit in a similar way to the Member's constituency."