Paul Givan says City of Culture legacy can be seen in 'significant investment' in Derry

He made the comments on the Assembly.

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson wished wished the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council good luck on is 2025 UK City of Culture bid.

"As an MLA for Foyle, I wish the ABC council all the best in its City of Culture bid. Derry' s year as the City of Culture in 2013 is still fondly remembered. Minister, what is your assessment of the legacy stemming from Derry's time as the City of Culture?" she asked.

One Big Weekend during the City of Culture year

Mr. Givan replied: "The Member speaks from experience about the impact. I remember well the profile of the north-west, the city of Londonderry and all the different cultures, businesses and so on that were put on show right across the United Kingdom and attracted media attention.