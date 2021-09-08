Philip O'Doherty describes $2billion Vertiv deal as 'great outcome' for E&I employees and customers

Founder and Chief Executive of E&I Engineering, Philip O’Doherty

The US electrical manufacturer Vertiv announced on Wednesday that it is to acquire E&I Engineering in a deal worth $2billion.

Mr. O'Doherty said all current roles are be safeguarded in the takeover, and that E&I is to recruit approximately 100 new staff across its three locations in the North West in the next year.

Headquartered in Ohio, Vertiv offers power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services to customers in the data centre, communications, commercial and industrial markets. It employs over 20,000 people across over 130 countries.

E&I Engineering’s electrical switchgear manufacturing facility.

The acquisition completes Vertiv’s data centre offering by adding a leading independent provider of switchgear and modular power solutions. Founded in 1986, E+I Engineering trades with over 32 countries, pioneering unique in-house integrated power solution designs and technology tailored to individual client project needs.

Mr. O’Doherty said: “This transaction brings together two highly complementary businesses and represents a great outcome for E&I’s employees and customers.

“We are excited to join the Vertiv team and continue to grow our business through Vertiv’s global reach, strong channel presence and great customer positioning in critical digital infrastructures.”

Chief Executive Officer of Vertiv Rob Johnson said: “The acquisition of E&I represents a key milestone in Vertiv’s strategy, completing our portfolio of in-building power train offerings for data centres and vital Commercial & Industrial markets.”