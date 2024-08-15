Philip O’Doherty says Vertiv Assured Skills Academy will offer 15 young people vital electrical installation skills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry businessman Philip O’Doherty says a forthcoming training academy at Vertiv’s Derry plant and the North West Regional College will provide 15 young people with invaluable skills in electrical installation.

Mr. O’Doherty, Managing Director at Vertiv, was speaking after Economy Minister Conor Murphy confirmed a second Electrical Switchgear Assured Skills Academy with the local manufacturer.

Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, the academy will see 15 participants undertake seven weeks of training working towards a Level 2 entry level qualification in Electrical Installation (EAL) for work in the electrical switchgear sector.

It will be delivered at the NWRC and at Vertiv’s site in Campsie.

Philip O'Doherty

Mr. O’Doherty said: “This Assured Skills Academy, supported by the Department for the Economy, offers a vital contribution to the North West region by providing industry standard pre-employment training in Electrical Switchgear.

"As a local employer, we are delighted to offer this opportunity for participants to work towards much sought-after qualifications in electrical installation.”

Sinead Hawkins, Business Skills Manager at NWRC, said: “NWRC is delighted to be able to support Vertiv with their continued growth in the North West.

"Our Assured Skills Academy will provide skills training in electrical and mechanical installation. The Academy guarantees at least a job interview for people who complete the training, which provides a direct lead into employment.

"We look forward to delivering this training to participants and equipping them with the skills they need to excel in their future career.”

Mr. Murphy said: “This is a great opportunity for those with an interest in a career in electrical installation to join a global provider.

“As there is no experience required, this Academy is open to those who are just starting out on their career journey. It is also an opportunity for those who wish to retrain or return to the workforce.

“With a weekly training allowance of £175 and assistance for travel expenses and childcare costs I encourage anyone who is interested to apply.”

Whilst no experience is required, applicants for the Academy must be at least 18 years old and be eligible to work in the UK.

Applications for the Electrical Switchgear Academy are now open and close at midnight on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

More information and how to apply can be obtained at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/electrical-switchgear-academy or by emailing [email protected]