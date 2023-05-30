The application is to develop a general needs apartment scheme consisting of ten flats at the disused site at 153 Spencer Road on the busy northern most terrace of the thoroughfare.

"The apartments are aimed at singles and the small unit family sector of the social housing market. The site has been carefully selected for an apartment development due to it proximity to the City Centre, the mixture of uses surrounding the site, Health Centre, Foyle Arena and the Ebrington Square Development,” according to a Design and Access Statement submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council in support of the application.