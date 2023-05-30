News you can trust since 1772
Plans for new flat block on derelict brownfield site on Spencer Road

Plans to develop a new apartment block on a long derelict brownfield site on Spencer Road have been submitted with the planners.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th May 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:34 BST

The application is to develop a general needs apartment scheme consisting of ten flats at the disused site at 153 Spencer Road on the busy northern most terrace of the thoroughfare.

“The development brief is to develop a high- quality apartment scheme to provide managed and secure apartments for the social housing sector, set within a well-established prime city centre location.

"The apartments are aimed at singles and the small unit family sector of the social housing market. The site has been carefully selected for an apartment development due to it proximity to the City Centre, the mixture of uses surrounding the site, Health Centre, Foyle Arena and the Ebrington Square Development,” according to a Design and Access Statement submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council in support of the application.

The proposed development is for the derelict brownfield site at 153 Spencer RoadThe proposed development is for the derelict brownfield site at 153 Spencer Road
