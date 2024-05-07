Plans to build 27 new homes in Ardmore submitted to Derry and Strabane Council

A fresh planning application to build 27 new homes in Ardmore has been lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 7th May 2024, 11:59 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 11:59 BST
The application relates to a brownfield site at 25 Ballybogie Road and will involve the construction of 22 semi-detached homes, three townhouses and two detached houses.

A design and access statement completed by Archion Design Limited. states: “The site is land at the Ardmore precast concrete premises located at No. 25 Ballybogie Road, Ardmore Londonderry.”

The application will ultimately be decided by the Council Planning Committee.

