Plans to build 27 new homes in Ardmore submitted to Derry and Strabane Council
A fresh planning application to build 27 new homes in Ardmore has been lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council.
The application relates to a brownfield site at 25 Ballybogie Road and will involve the construction of 22 semi-detached homes, three townhouses and two detached houses.
A design and access statement completed by Archion Design Limited. states: “The site is land at the Ardmore precast concrete premises located at No. 25 Ballybogie Road, Ardmore Londonderry.”
The application will ultimately be decided by the Council Planning Committee.