Plans to change old GP surgery and social worker base to student digs and holiday lets
Plans have been lodged to convert an old health centre on the Strand Road into student accommodation and short-term holiday lets.
Derry City & Strabane District Council are in receipt of a fresh application in relation to a prominent Listed Building at 3-5 Aberfoyle Terrace, which was once home to a GP surgery and a local family and adolescent social workers.
The proposal is to convert the former ‘health care centre to HMOs with additional use as short-term holiday letaccommodation outside term time.’