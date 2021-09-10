Plans to transform vacant city centre retail unit into fast food take away

The proposal for the development at Unit 1, Sackville Court, Sackville Street, was published by Derry City and Strabane District Council this week.

The applicant is a Mrs. Nadia Green.

The premises at the corner of Sackville Street and Little James’ Street previously operated as a fast food takeaway but most recently was used as a barber shop.

A planning statement in support of the application pointed out that the development would be in keeping with the city’s local development plan.

“There is no other hot food take away in these two streets thus there is no issue over a concentration of these in the vicinity,” the statement observes.