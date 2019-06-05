Playhouse celebrates its success

A short film on paramilitarism by The Playhouse, Derry has won a Community Safety Award.

The film, written by Colin Bateman, received the Award for Contribution to embedding a culture of lawfulness at the first ever PCSP Community Safety Awards.

Created by The Playhouse and funded by Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), ‘Recruited’ aims to warn young people about paramilitary influence. The award was presented at a ceremony hosted by BBC’s Barra Best at Stormont recently.

“The issues these films deal with are difficult and pressing” producer Elaine Forde said. “Looking at them through the lens of the Arts can create a very different dialogue for young people, create a safe space for them to explore and question. Young people have helped inform these projects- our work with them has helped us see what affects them in their everyday lives, and because we can share their stories and experiences, we can ultimately give more young people the knowledge and power to make the best choices for both them and their community.”

Produced by Elaine Forde from The Playhouse, ‘Recruited’ was directed by Declan Keeney from Island Hill Productions, filmed by Chis Byrne from Pillarpix Media, and features a whole host of local acting talent.

The film was created in 2016 as one of a series of short educational films by The Playhouse; including One Glance’, building awareness about the impact of careless driving (by Max Beer), impact of ‘One Punch’ (by Colm Herron), and ‘One New Friend’ about the dangers of cyberbullying (by Aidan Largey).

The theatre is currently working with playwright, scriptwriter and filmmaker Laurence McKeown on a new educational film about Stop and Search tactics.

Chair of the Derry and Strabane PCSP, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said the awards were a fitting recognition of the ongoing efforts to improve community safety and boost confidence in policing. “I am delighted to see the work of the team acknowledged through these awards,” she said.

“We have a dedicated team working closely with community organisations and statutory partners to make a difference in our City and District through a wide range of innovative programmes and projects, often in very challenging circumstances.

“Collaboration is key to the success of this work and I want to thank everyone who has contributed to making these projects a success. To have been recognised in three out of the seven award categories in the first year of the Policing and Community Safety Awards speaks volumes, and we will continue with our efforts to make our communities safer places for everyone.”

‘Recruited’ was funded by the Department of Justice through the Policing and Community Safety Partnership Assets Recovery Community Scheme, BBC Children In Need, The Department of Foreign Affairs and a private donation through The Ireland Funds. The Playhouse is core funded by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Community Relations Council.

More information is available on (028)71268027 or www.derryplayhouse.co.uk