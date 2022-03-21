Politicians express solidarity with Derry workers striking for improved pay

Councillors Shaun Harkin and Sandra Duffy

Members of the Unite union employed at Derry City and Strabane District Council, the Education Authority, the Housing Executive and a number of local schools and colleges, commenced a week of industrial action this morning after rejecting a 1.75 per cent pay offer for 2021/22.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has expressed solidarity to local Council workers who are on strike for fair pay and conditions.

She said: “Council workers provide a vital public service to everyone in our city, such as bin collections, upkeep of our parks and facilities and much more.

“They deserve fair pay and conditions.

“Every effort must be made to support workers and families as cost of living and the price of heating homes and fueling cars continues to rise.

“Sinn Féin extends solidarity to our Council workers and we will be supporting them on picket lines.”

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin said: "Council and many other essential workers striking this week in Derry and across the North for a fair pay rise deserve our full solidarity.

"The decision to take industrial action isn't reached lightly.

"There will be a serious disruption to vital everyday services that we all depend on.

"Workers have been treated with contempt by Westminster and Stormont. We're in a cost of living crisis and many workers are struggling to pay their bills.