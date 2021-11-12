Politicians say Almac Derry jobs boost demonstrates Protocol's advantages

When the pharmaceutical company said it was creating 1,800 new jobs across its global operations this week it confirmed 1,000 of these would be located in the north.

The investment has been welcomed by local political leaders with several saying it demonstrated how the north's unique position under the Protocol provides an incentive for companies to invest here.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said: “This will help drive money back into our local economy and create good, high-quality jobs.

“The company are expanding their already thriving facilities in the north due to increased demand for their services.

“Delivery of these jobs is a good example of how local companies are benefitting from access to both the EU and British markets through the Protocol.

“Attracting investment and creating jobs is key to our recovery from the pandemic as we begin to rebuild our economy and there is an onus on the DUP economy minister to begin promoting the opportunities of the Protocol in creating jobs.”

Donegal-born senator Robbie Gallagher, speaking in the Seanad on Thursday, said: "The business community is beginning to lead the way in pointing out the advantages of the protocol. Almac is a leading pharmaceutical company with more than 6,000 employees, almost 4,000 of whom are located in Northern Ireland. It is creating a further 1,000 jobs in Craigavon and in its Derry plant.