Popular restaurant at beauty spot on market for €550,000

The Cove Restaurant at Portnablagh boasts spectacular views of Sheephaven Bay and Hornhead and is being sold via agent DNG Manus Kelly as a 'Bistro-style restaurant in an amazing location on Donegal's Wild Atlantic Way'.

The former coastguard residence has been billed as 'an excellent investment opportunity with its elegant and relaxed ambience'.

The property at Rockhill includes a ground floor dining area with seating for around twenty people, a first floor dining and bar area with seating for around 34 people, and an outdoor seating area for 50 people.

Cove Restaurant

It is within walking distance of Portnablagh beach and pier and just around the corner from Dunfanaghy.