Poundland sold by Pepco to Gordon Brothers for a nominal fee

Discount retailer Poundland, which has three stores in Derry, has been sold by the Pepco Group to Gordon Brothers for a nominal fee.

The Polish headquartered company said the transaction enables the Group to focus on its ‘higher growth and higher margin Pepco business’.

"The shares in Poundland have been sold to Gordon Brothers for nominal consideration, with Pepco's secured loan of £30m and certain unsecured loans remaining in place between Pepco Group and Poundland, as well as an overdraft of up to £30m to be put in place between Pepco Group and Poundland upon completion of the Proposed Restructuring (the ‘Pepco Loans’) in support of the Transaction,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Pepco said Poundland contributed 33 per cent to Group revenues, but just 5 per cent of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) (pre-International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 16) in the last financial year.

Derry's Poundland on Ferryquay Street.

Stephan Borchert, Pepco Group CEO commented: “The agreed sale of Poundland marks an important milestone in our strategic plan to move away from FMCG and focus predominantly on Pepco, our higher margin clothing and general merchandise business.

“As set out during our Capital Markets Day in March 2025, this transaction will strongly support our accelerated value creation programme by simplifying the Group and focusing on our successful Pepco business. I am confident that Pepco has the right foundations to be one of Europe’s most successful discount retailers, delivering customer satisfaction, profitable growth and shareholder value.

“Poundland remains a key player in UK discount retail, with millions of customers annually and a well-loved brand and proposition. We want to sincerely thank all the Poundland team for their ongoing commitment and contribution to the Group and wish Barry Williams and his team all the best for the future."

Poundland employs approximately 16,000 people across over 800 stores across the UK, Isle of Man and Ireland, including at Waterloo Place, Ferryquay Street and Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre in Derry, and at its Dealz outlet in Buncrana.

Pepco said: “All stores, colleagues, assets and liabilities of the Poundland business will move under Gordon Brothers’ ownership as part of the Transaction...Under this new ownership, the business will be led by Barry Williams, currently Managing Director of Poundland.”