Prestige Insurance investing £3m and creating 60 jobs including Derry roles

Pictured is (l-r) Trevor Shaw, CEO and Brian Allen, Managing Director of Digital at Prestige Insurance Holdings Limited.

Prestige Insurance Holdings is set to launch a new digitally-led broking brand next year with new technical, product management, customer support and marketing roles available in Derry, Belfast and Newry, as well as remote working opportunities.

In recent years, the group has seen significant developments including a multi-million pound investment by global equity firm Capital Z Partners Management, LCC (Capital Z) and the acquisitions of Open & Direct from Swinton Group, and Newry-based Autoline Insurance to merge with Abbey Insurance and unite as AbbeyAutoline.

Trevor Shaw, CEO of Prestige Insurance Holdings Limited commented: “As a business with local roots and an abundance of heritage, we have a commitment and passion for growth and market expansion and are continually looking for opportunities to develop our business across the Group through acquisition and adding to our talent pool.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have strategic growth plans in place to help us continue on the path of building a digital-first, modern and global insurance portfolio, and with a commitment to innovative technology and servicing our network of valued customers, we have a new digital broking brand, Stroll, coming to market in early 2022.”

Brian Allen, Managing Director of Digital at Prestige Insurance Holdings Limited said: “The pandemic has seen an acceleration in the shift towards a more digital world triggered by changes in online shopping behaviours that are likely to have lasting repercussions.