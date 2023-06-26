The new bar, if approved, will be located at 35 and 37 Waterloo Street, on a small terrace between High Street and Harvey Street facing Castle Gate.

Peggy Gordon's Ltd. has applied for permission to convert vacant retail units on the ground floor of 37 Waterloo Street into a new bar.

The proposed licenced premises will be located in a building formerly occupied by Castle Furnishings Ltd. (Interior Dreams).