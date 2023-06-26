News you can trust since 1772
Proposal for new pub in Waterloo Street called 'Peggy Gordon’s'

An application to develop a new pub in Waterloo Street called Peggy Gordon's has been lodged with the Council.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 17:16 BST

The new bar, if approved, will be located at 35 and 37 Waterloo Street, on a small terrace between High Street and Harvey Street facing Castle Gate.

Peggy Gordon's Ltd. has applied for permission to convert vacant retail units on the ground floor of 37 Waterloo Street into a new bar.

The proposed licenced premises will be located in a building formerly occupied by Castle Furnishings Ltd. (Interior Dreams).

An application to develop a pub at 35 and 37 Waterloo Street has been lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council.
