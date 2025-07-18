Proposed rail and bus strike suspended after 11th hour offer by Translink

A proposed rail and bus strike by members of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) was suspended after Translink made an 11th pay offer, the union has said.

The strike action had been due to commence for NI Railways and Ulsterbus on Friday, July 18 until midnight on Saturday, July 19, as The Open in Portrush was in full swing.

The suspension of the action by TSSA members working as clerical staff and as Management, Professional & Technical Grades (MPT) came after extensive talks over two days at the Labour Relations Agency (LRA) involving union officials and Translink.

Last week TSSA members working in Supervisor Grades (including railway controllers) at Translink accepted an offer of a pay rise which also halted a walkout for Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19.

Maryam Eslamdoust, General Secretary, TSSA

Offers made by Translink management will now be put to TSSA members across the relevant groups. It does not, at this stage, bring the dispute to a close but does suspend all planned industrial action, the union warned.

Commenting, Maryam Eslamdoust, General Secretary, TSSA said: “We feel that sufficient progress has been made with Translink to suspend the planned strikes. This is not an end to the matter because it will now be up to our Clerical and MPT members to decide if the offers made are good enough.

“From the start we have only asked for fairness and parity with other workers at Translink, and we could have reached this point some time ago had the company been in listening mode.

“Our members play a vital role - keeping public transport running safely every day of the year, with all the responsibility that entails – they should be paid accordingly,”

A Translink spokesperson said: “All proposed industrial action for today/tomorrow, 18–19 July has been withdrawn.

“All services are operating as scheduled including the special coach, bus, rail, and Park and Ride services for the 153rd Open Golf Championship in Portrush.

“Full timetable details are available via the Journey Planner app and website www.translink.co.uk."

The TSSA has members across Ireland and Britain, working for the railways and associated companies, as well as ferries, bus services, transport authorities and the travel trade.