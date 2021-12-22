£100 High Street Spend Local card deadline extended for thousands who had problems

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons announced the extension of the scheme for thousands of affected citizens on Wednesday.

In a statement the Department said: "A small proportion of the cards sent in the closing days of the scheme may not have been delivered in time. In addition, a relatively small number of others may not have an opportunity to use their Spend Local Card before the scheme ended on December 19, 2021.

"The cards delivered late include cards that have been reissued due to being lost/stolen or faulty and also those who applied late, made errors in their applications or did not respond to requests for information within the scheme’s application and verification time period.

£100 High Street Spend Local card extended for some citizens.

"The cards were issued at-risk because the Department wanted to ensure the most amount of people could support local businesses and was, therefore, verifying applications up to the very last minute. These card holders will be able to use their cards from 9am on Friday, December 24 until 11.59pm on Friday, January 7. The Department will be in direct contact with these applicants with further information today."

Over 2,000 citizens had problems with their cards at the weekend when the scheme officially closed for most citizens.

"The Department has become aware of a technical issue affecting 2,010 cards on the final weekend of the scheme. The vast majority of these cards had less than £5 outstanding balance and 300 cards did have the full balance remaining.

"It is unfortunate that these applicants were not able to support their local businesses, and the Department will also be in contact with these applicants to let them know they can also use their card from Friday, December 24 until Friday, January 7, 2022.