£38m spent on road repairs in Derry in five years

The amount of money spent annually increased from £4,408,000 in 2015/16 to £9,270,000 in 2019/20.

The total expenditure over the five years was £38,353,000. The minister released details of the total expenditure on structural maintenance in Derry City and Strabane District Council in response to an Assembly Question from DUP MLA Gary Middleton.

Mr. O’Dowd said: “Outturns will have been determined by budget availability and capacity in a given year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

£38m spent repairing local roads.

According to the most recent roads service report to Derry City and Strabane District Council that was presented in December the overall 2021/22 structural maintenance capital budget for the north was £104m against an annual requirement of some £143 million.