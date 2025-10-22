£5.8m jobs-boosting EUROSPAR revamp in Drumahoe takes another step forward

Proposals for a major revamp of the Drumahoe EUROSPAR retail complex and filling station have taken another step forward with the official submission of a planning application for the development.

The application is for the demolition of the existing buildings on the site at 66 Glenshane Road.

The developer wants to construct three new retail units and one hot food unit, alongside a petrol filling station and ATM.

A pre-application consultation event was held in the YMCA in Drumahoe in May.

This was followed by an online consultation in August and September.

Now an official application for permission to build has been submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council.

A planning statement completed by Fleming Mounstephen Planning on behalf of the Henderson Property Group described the revamp as a major boost for the Drumahoe area.

"The development represents an important investment of £5.8m approximately by the Henderson Group in the site. There will be an additional 30 jobs approximately created in the EUROSPAR, expected to be 18 full time and 12 part time, across various supervisory and customer service roles.

"Due to the nature of retail work, many Henderson Retail employees live local to the shops in which they work. Additional salaries of £535,000 approximately per annum will be generated at EUROSPAR Drumahoe which will be of support to the local economy,” the statement says.

It will also support local businesses and suppliers as well providing further rates income estimated to be in the region of some £45,000 per annum.