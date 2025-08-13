Public get another chance to have their say on Drumahoe EUROSPAR revamp

A further consultation on major proposals to revamp the Drumahoe EUROSPAR retail complex and filling station launches on Friday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans are being developed to partly demolish the existing buildings and forecourt on the Glenshane Road to provide new fuelling facilities with supporting Electric Vehicle (EV) charge points.

This will involve a reduction in the total number of filling bays from eight to six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing retail site will also be redeveloped with the number of retail and hot food units reducing from nine to seven with a EUROSPAR unit as its centrepiece.

A further consultation on major proposals to revamp the Drumahoe EUROSPAR retail complex and filling station launches on Friday.

The car wash at the site is due to be removed while improved site access arrangements are planned from the Glenshane Road.

A public consultation event on the proposals was held at the YMCA in Drumahoe on May 15. This was followed by an online consultation during May.

It has now been announced that an additional period of online consultation is to be carried out between Friday, August 15 and Friday, September 12, 2025, to give members of the public another chance to view the proposals and have their say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information will be accessible via www.gravisplanning.com/live-consultations from Friday.

The Pre-Application Community Consultation process provides an opportunity for the public to view plans and provide feedback before a planning application is submitted to the Council.

Consultation documents can be requested via [email protected], by ringing 028 9692 7258 and following the instructions for ‘Drumahoe EUROSPAR Project’, or by writing to: Gravis Planning, 1 Pavilions Office Park, Kinnegar Drive, Holywood, BT18 9JQ.