Public invited to provide feedback on plans for new £8m Lidl supermarket in Derry

Proposals for a new Lidl supermarket in the Crescent Link in Derry’s Waterside have been readvertised.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh documents have been submitted in support of a long-standing application to develop a new store on undeveloped land between the Crescent Link Road and Summer Meadows. Lidl has previously said the store represents an £8m investment and will create 35 jobs.

Additional supporting information, amended plans, and planning and retail statements have been submitted by Shipquay Investments Limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals for a new supermarket for the German discount retailer were approved by the Derry City & Strabane District Council planning committee in January 2021.

Proposals for a new Lidl supermarket in the Crescent Link in Derry’s Waterside have been readvertised.

However, in September 2021 the approval was ‘called in by the Department for Infrastructure for its consideration and officials will progress the application to a decision point as soon as is possible’.

Following the ‘call in’ Lidl said it remained ‘committed to realising a new state-of-the-art store in Crescent Link in Derry/Londonderry, with hopes to bring 35 new jobs to the local community as part of the development’.

A design and access statement prepared by planning consultant Laura McCausland and submitted in 2018 on behalf of the applicant, stated: “The proposal is a positive, sustainable economic investment in Derry. The proposal contributes towards Local and National Government agendas to promote sustainable economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lidl's dual store strategy will demonstrate to outside new investors that Derry is thriving and will attract more sustainable investment to the area.”

Fresh documents have been submitted in support of a long-standing application to develop a new store on undeveloped land between the Crescent Link Road and Summer Meadows.

The public are now being invited to provide further feedback on the application, including existing and amended plans and information.

These can be viewed online at https://planningregister.planningsystemni.gov.uk/simple-search or by emailing at [email protected]