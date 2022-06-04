Pure Derry open new city centre shop

The shop has Pure Derry T-shirts, mugs and bags on display and shoppers are encouraged to call in for a ‘Tee and Coffee’ and use the space for a chat.

Ciaran is delighted that the shop has been so well received in it’s first week in business. He said: “Having people coming in, looking at the stuff and socialising is what I’ve been wanting to do with Pure Derry for the past two years. So when this opportunity came up with the Pickled Duck to move in here, I grabbed it with both hands and made it happen.

”We’re just delighted with the response to it so far. You can come in and have a look and we’ll put our design on anything from kids wear, baby wear, we’re looking at magnets and hats and things in the future. We’re doing a sort of ‘build your own merch’ where if you have an idea or you want our brand on something, come in and talk to us and we’ll see what we can do.

Ciaran Murray, owner of Pure Derry, at his new store in collaboration with the Picked Duck in Pure Derry.

“We’re excited to be here and, with the quality of the things that we’re doing, I think it deserves to be in the city centre. We’ve been online for a long while but the pandemic was online and we’re getting back out into the real world again now so it’s great that people can come in and feel the quality of the organic cotton, high quality garments we make. When people can feel the shirt, it’s so different than just viewing it online.

“We have got challenges here in that we have so many designs and our T-shirts come in eight different sizes from small to 5XL so we can’t have everything in stock in the shop. But, if what you’re looking for isn’t in stock, we can get it made in Rosemount Factory and brought here to the cafe pretty quickly.

“It’s just a great collaboration with the Pickled Duck and what an amazing opportunity to be in the Visit Derry visitor centre too.

“There’s such a cool gift offering here in this whole centre. I’m all about collaboration and there’s people here doing wonderful things so I want people to come in here to Visit Derry and see all the products, not just ours.

“So come on down and have a look at everything going on in Visit Derry.”