Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers spoke of a regional imbalance in commercial vacancy during a debate on the cost of doing business.

Senator Chambers said it was ‘not a runner’ for county councils in the west to reduce commercial rates as they are necessary for funding local government.

But the rate of commercial vacancy in the North West is among the highest in the country.

The rate of commercial vacancy in Donegal is 18.2 per cent, one of the highest rates in the South, the Seanad has heard.

“If one looks at commercial vacancy rates in parts of the country, one in five commercial premises in Galway city is sitting vacant. In Mayo and Roscommon, the rate is 17.4%. In Donegal, it is 18.2%.

"That it is in stark contrast to the national average, which is 14.3%. In Meath and Wexford, the rate is 10% and it is 12.2% in Cork. There is a regional imbalance there.

"We have higher rates of commercial vacancies in the western region than anywhere else in the country and it is far above the national average,” said the Leader of the Seanad.

She told senators that the people need to be incentivised to set up shops, ‘particularly as they are competing with those in the online space’.