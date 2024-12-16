Retailer launches money-saving campaign

Family-owned retailer Musgrave Northern Ireland is helping customers save money on their January shopping as the business invests in a ‘Spend and Save’ campaign, which starts in SuperValu and Centra stores on Tuesday 17th December and runs until Christmas Eve.

Customers who spend £50 on their Christmas shopping in SuperValu will receive £10 off their shopping in January, while customers who spend £25 on essentials in their local Centra, will receive a voucher for £5 off their shopping* in the new year.

Desi Derby, Musgrave’s director of marketing said: “We are committed to helping our shoppers save money and already this year we have invested £6 million in our value offer. With household finances often squeezed in January, our Spend and Save campaign will save our customers a little money after Christmas.”

This is the latest initiative from Musgrave to help shoppers and follows the epic £25,000 shopping giveaway across SuperValu and Centra stores which saw over 2,200 customers receive their purchases for free at the tills.

Caroline Rowan, Head of Retail Operations and Desi Derby, Director of Marketing at Musgrave NI launch the SuperValu and Centra Spend and Save campaign.

“We will continue to provide excellent quality, range and value into 2025 with our 700 strong own brand range across SuperValu and Centra which is up to 40% cheaper than better-known brands, over 300 special offers every week and our Epic Deals promotion on four big brand products, which change every three weeks,” added Desi.

‘Spend and Save’ vouchers will be redeemable from January 1-15. Full terms and conditions can be found on the SuperValu and Centra websites.