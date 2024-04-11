Road accident management firm Impact-NI officially launches offices in Derry city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The firm specialises in getting motorists back in the driving seat following non-fault car crashes.

A spokesperson said: “Our director Tommy Fitzsimmons has had a great connection with Derry since the mid 80s building relationships and becoming an avid supporter of Derry City FC.

“Impact-NI are now one of Derry City’s main sponsors as well as sponsoring Trojan’s FC for the last several years. Tommy and the rest of the staff here at Impact-NI are extremely passionate about having an Impact here in Derry and keeping things local and supporting the businesses and community.”