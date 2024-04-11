Road accident management firm Impact-NI officially launches offices in Derry city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The firm specialises in getting motorists back in the driving seat following non-fault car crashes.
A spokesperson said: “Our director Tommy Fitzsimmons has had a great connection with Derry since the mid 80s building relationships and becoming an avid supporter of Derry City FC.
“Impact-NI are now one of Derry City’s main sponsors as well as sponsoring Trojan’s FC for the last several years. Tommy and the rest of the staff here at Impact-NI are extremely passionate about having an Impact here in Derry and keeping things local and supporting the businesses and community.”
The firm says the event was a great success and that there was an ‘amazing turnout’ and that the company hoped to use the offices to continue to build its relationships in Derry.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.