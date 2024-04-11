Road accident management firm Impact-NI officially launches offices in Derry city centre

Road accident management company Impact-NI recently launched its office in Derry city centre in the company of the Mayor of Derry and Strabane Patricia Logue.
By Staff Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2024, 14:21 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 14:21 BST
The firm specialises in getting motorists back in the driving seat following non-fault car crashes.

A spokesperson said: “Our director Tommy Fitzsimmons has had a great connection with Derry since the mid 80s building relationships and becoming an avid supporter of Derry City FC.

“Impact-NI are now one of Derry City’s main sponsors as well as sponsoring Trojan’s FC for the last several years. Tommy and the rest of the staff here at Impact-NI are extremely passionate about having an Impact here in Derry and keeping things local and supporting the businesses and community.”

The firm says the event was a great success and that there was an ‘amazing turnout’ and that the company hoped to use the offices to continue to build its relationships in Derry.

