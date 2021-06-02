Roddens thrilled with completion of £80k refurbishment of Maxol service station in Eglinton

Kevin Paterson, Regional Manager NI, Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group and Val Rodden, Licensee of Maxol Eglinton.

Alan and Val Rodden, Licensees of Maxol Eglinton, this week said they were thrilled to have completed an extensive refurbishment of the station.

A new SPAR Daily Deli has been introduced to meet increasing customer demand while the station's internal seating area has been refurbished.

A new porch, renovated entrance area and an additional till have also been installed.

And on the forecourt the company has installed new pumps with an integrated injection solution offering its new premium fuel grades that have fewer pollutants.

The Roddens said: “This investment will enable us to provide our valued customers with a great instore experience and we’re confident the improvements will be welcomed by the local community and we look forward to delighting everyone in store.”

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said: “The investment at Maxol Eglinton represents our ongoing ambitions to continually improve our services, choice and facilities offered to our customers. We’re extremely happy with the renovations and are confident that these new features will provide an even more enjoyable, and convenient shopping experience for all customers in the area.