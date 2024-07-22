Roe Park Resort in Limavady unveils restoration of historic Gate Lodge

By Laura Glenn
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 15:25 BST
The four-star Roe Park Resort in Limavady has restored the historic 18th Century Gate Lodge to offer a new luxury self-catering accommodation within the grounds.

The £350K investment adds to the existing 118 luxury guest rooms and two self-catering lodges at the resort.

Situated adjacent to the River Roe, the historic gate lodge marks the gateway to the Roe Park Resort and serves as a significant landmark at the entrance to Limavady.

Designed by Haslett McKeever Architects, The Gate Lodge confirmed that many aspects of the original features and architecture have been retained in the lodge, such as the old stone walls which have been preserved to create a dividing feature wall between two of the bedrooms.

Roe Park Resort Gate Lodge
Roe Park Resort Gate Lodge

Boasting three en-suite rooms that can accommodate up to six guests, the lodge features a living, dining, and kitchen area and is complete with its own private garden and hot tub.

Dog lovers will be delighted to hear it is also a dog friendly accommodation and offers stunning views of the River Roe, the Roe Park Resort golf course, and the hotel grounds.

Commenting on the expansion, George Graham, General Manager at the Roe Park Resort said, “Guest experience is a top priority for Roe Park Resort, and we’re thrilled to see our latest renovations of the Gate Lodge complete. The project reflects our commitment to providing the best service for our guests and ensuring their stay with us is relaxing and enjoyable.”

He welcomed guests to come along and enjoy the new facilities.

Roe Park Resort Gate Lodge.Roe Park Resort Gate Lodge.
Roe Park Resort Gate Lodge.

“It’s great that we’ve been able to restore this historic building and breathe some new life into the Gate Lodge. We’re delighted with the result, and that we’ve been able to expand our offering for guests. We look forward to welcoming guests old and new to enjoy our new facilities.”

Over the last three years, the popular resort has seen investment of over £3million in its wedding and events facilities, golf course, and refurbishment of bedrooms with the development of its third self-catering property, the Gate Lodge now its latest venture. The resort, which was recently listed for sale is now recognised as one of the leading luxury resorts in Northern Ireland.

The Gate Lodge is now available for bookings at www.roeparkresort.com.

