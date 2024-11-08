From parcel hubs to delivery offices, there are plenty of shifts available across the UK 🚀

Royal Mail is hiring 16,000 temporary workers to meet increased demand this festive season

Roles include parcel sorting, delivery and collection across hubs and mail centres nationwide

Over 2,000 staff will be recruited at parcel hubs in Daventry and Warrington, handling 1.7 million parcels daily

Five seasonal sort centres have been set up, adding space equivalent to 20 football pitches

Nearly 4,000 additional vans, trucks and trailers will expand Royal Mail's fleet for Christmas

Royal Mail is hiring 16,000 temporary workers to handle the increased demand during the festive season.

The temporary roles will be spread across two parcel hubs, five seasonal parcel sorting centres and 37 mail centres nationwide, offering a range of shift options.

Additional delivery and collection roles will also be available at local delivery offices throughout the country.

The two main parcel hubs, located in Daventry and Warrington, will recruit over 2,000 extra staff as they anticipate processing 1.7 million parcels daily between the two sites.

Extra temporary space equivalent to 20 football pitches has been created across the five seasonal parcel sort centres located in Atherstone, Milton Keynes, Northampton, Daventry, and Greenford in London.

The temporary recruits will help sort the growing number of online shopping orders expected before they are taken to Royal Mail’s 1,200 delivery offices.

Contracts have been running from late October to early January 2025, covering big shopping events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Almost 4,000 new vans, trucks and trailers are being added to Royal Mail’s fleet in time for Christmas.

Alistair Cochrane, Royal Mail’s chief operating officer, said: “Every year we pull out all the stops to deliver Christmas for our customers.

“It’s our busiest time of year and we plan all year round to help ensure we deliver the best possible service for UK consumers and businesses.

“We are continuing to make a substantial commitment in additional resources including the recruitment of thousands of temporary workers to handle the festive mailbag and the growing market of online Christmas shopping.”

How can I apply

To apply for jobs at Royal Mail, interested candidates can follow these steps.

First, go to the official Royal Mail careers portal at jobs.royalmailgroup.com. Here, you can search for current job openings, including temporary seasonal roles, by entering keywords or selecting specific job categories and locations.

You may need to create an account on the Royal Mail careers site to apply. This will involve providing an email address, setting up a password, and filling in your personal details.

Use the search filters to narrow down job opportunities based on your preferences (e.g., location, job type, shift availability). Seasonal roles like parcel sorting, delivery drivers, and collection jobs are usually listed during the busy festive period.

Select the job you're interested in, and click “Apply Now” to begin the application process. You'll need to fill out an application form, upload your CV, and sometimes answer a few job-specific questions.

After submitting your application, you may be invited for an interview or assessment, depending on the role. Keep an eye on your email for any updates or communication from Royal Mail regarding your application status.

For certain positions, you can also check job boards at local Royal Mail delivery offices or inquire directly for walk-in applications, especially for delivery roles.

We’d love to hear from you! Are you planning to apply for one of Royal Mail's seasonal positions, or have you worked with them during the festive season before? Share your experiences and tips in the comments.