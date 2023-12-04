The CEO of Muff Liquor Company has said the granting of planning permission for a distillery, shop, offices and gin experience is a ‘dream come true’.

Laura Bonner was speaking after Donegal County Council granted conditional permission for the ‘Brand Home’ development, located at a former car sales building in Muff.

She told the Journal how the development will create a ‘substantial number of jobs’ and how the approval is a ‘significant step forward’ in the company’s expansion strategy.

“We are incredibly excited about this milestone and what it means for the future of our business,” she said.

2023 has been a hugely successful year for the Muff Liquor Company, both nationally and internationally and Laura credited its customers for their continued support.

“We have been pleased with our domestic and International markets. We could do this without the support of our customers, so every grateful to them locally, nationally and International! The team is currently in the US with exciting plans for 2024.

“The addition of the Brand Home will further strengthen our position and enable us to better serve our customers.”

The establishment of the distillery, she added, ‘represents a significant investment in our business’.

"While we cannot disclose specific figures at this time, we anticipate that it will create a substantial number of jobs both during the construction phase and upon completion.

“Additionally, the brand home will contribute to the local economy and potentially attract tourism to the area.”

She continued: “ Overall, we view the approval of the plans for our new distillery as a positive development for our business. It will allow us to expand our operations, meet the growing demand for our products, and create valuable job opportunities.

“We are extremely excited about the future prospects and the positive impact this will have on our company. It’s a dream come true.”

Laura told the Journal in June of her plans for the development in her home village and her pride in where she comes from. You can read that interview at www.derryjournal.com