Sinn Féin Ministerial team bound for Derry tomorrow

Commenting on the visit, Pádraig Delargy said: “We are delighted to be welcoming such a strong delegation of Sinn Féin ministers to the city to meet with local businesses, health workers and local government officials.

“Led by Michelle O’Neill, the delegation also includes Finance Minister Conor Murphy, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and Executive Office Junior Minister Declan Kearney who are coming to hear first hand about the challenges and opportunities that exist in Derry. Events like this are part of the ongoing commitment by the Sinn Féin leadership to ensure that government is accessible and accountable and I am sure it will be a very constructive day.”

Mr Delargy said there are obviously many challenges still facing Derry, “not least in terms of mental health provision, the cost of living and job creation, so the opportunity to engage directly with ministers who can make key decisions is hugely important”.

Foyle MLAs Padraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson with Sinn Féin leader in the north Michelle O’Neill.