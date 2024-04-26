Stitching hope: how Love Quilts volunteers are making a difference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As we celebrate the spirit of volunteering, let’s shine a light on one inspiring example that showcases the power of community-driven initiatives.

Love Quilts UK, a global network of dedicated volunteer stitchers and quilters, stands out in their dedicated mission to create personalised quilts for children facing life-threatening or lifelong illnesses.

These quilts bring comfort and security during long hospital stays, with children’s favourite animals and superheroes, crafted with care and love.

Through easyfundraising, shoppers can raise a free donation for Love Quilts, simply by doing their online shopping with their everyday retailers. Every purchase made, preceded by a visit to the easyfundraising website or app, secures a free donation to the charity or good cause of your choice.

Since partnering with easyfundraising, Love Quilts UK has received over £8,000 in donations, equivalent to over 200 quilts and blankets provided to children in need.

Gaynor from Love Quilts shared a top tip on ensuring these donations are secured, she says: “It’s useful to install the easyfundraising Donation Reminder. It will remind you when you’re shopping that the retailer you’re shopping with will donate – then you don’t miss a chance to help your cause.”

The shopping platform empowers online shoppers to effortlessly support their favourite charities and causes. Raising vital funds through the act of everyday shopping has been a game-changer for causes like Love Quilts, enabling them to continue their vital work despite financial uncertainties.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising urges all shoppers to consider charitable causes when doing their online shopping. James says: “With over 8,000 partner brands to shop with, it has never been easier to secure free donations to causes when making a purchase, whether this is a weekly food shop, upcoming holiday or everyday spending.”

So, the next time you shop online, consider the impact your purchase could have beyond your doorstep. With easyfundraising, it’s easier than ever to turn everyday transactions into meaningful contributions. Together, we can weave a tapestry of goodwill one stitch at a time.