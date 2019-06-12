Strabane Summer Jamm’s ‘Country Fest’

Music fans are set for a feast of entertainment for all the family this Sunday (June 16) when the Strabane Summer Jamm festival concludes by bringing together some of the biggest & most exciting acts on the Irish country music circuit.

Johnny Brady and David James will headline ‘Country Fest’ for a FREE four-hour-long open air concert at the Canal Basin, marking the end of Strabane Summer Jamm 2019.

Johnny Brady who is headlining this year's 'Country Fest' concert

This year’s Strabane Summer Jamm festival will run from this Friday (June 14 until Sunday 16 with a mix of live music, fun fair, arts, children’s activities and markets taking place in various locations in the town.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Michaela Boyle said: “Strabane Summer Jamm has now firmly established itself as one of the most popular live music & entertainment events on Council’s calendar – and I have no doubts this year’s festival will be the biggest and best yet.

“The ‘Country Fest’ concert is a free event and one that promises to be a fun and entertaining day out for all the family. The amazing line-up this year also includes some of the most exciting names on the Irish country music scene – including Johnny Brady, David James and a host of local musicians – and is a fantastic opportunity for festival goers to hear them all on the one stage and dance the afternoon away.

“I’d also encourage people to come along and support the wonderful ‘Craic Youth’ from Strabane who are the next generation of Irish trad & folk musicians. Indeed, ‘Country Fest’ will be giving them the perfect opportunity to perform on a professional stage in front of hundreds of festival goers!”

County Antrim man Johnny Brady has been involved in the music industry for the last two decades with four acclaimed albums to his name. His shows are characterised by powerful vocals and an energetic performance which is not be missed. A multi award-winning artist, Johnny has also regularly featured on national TV shows. Also as a result of signing a publishing deal with Bardis Music two years ago, he has made numerous trips to Nashville to both write and record – with his songs being pitched to some of the world’s biggest country stars!

Killea’s David James has had a meteoric rise in the country music scene since being awarded the title of ‘Best Young Entertainer’ at the Music City Awards in 2016 – the year in which he also scored a number one in the Irish Country Music chart with hit single ‘My Donegal Doll’.

Since then David has toured extensively throughout Ireland, the UK and the US –supporting acts such the Bay City Rollers and country legend Mike Denver –– and he also finds time to present his own show on Highland Radio – ‘The Jive Time Show’.

Only six months ago David also topped the UK & Ireland iTunes Christmas charts with the hit single ‘There’s No Place Like Home at Christmas’ – and his track soared to No.1 on its release, beating the likes of Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen and The Pogues off the hotlist.

With energetic performances and a fantastic choice in music, David is also sure to have music lovers at this year’s ‘Country Fest’ singing along!

‘Country Fest’ is a FREE family concert, suitable for all ages, and will take place in the Canal Basin from 3-7pm. Join in the fun with plenty of activities also on the day including circus workshops, arts and crafts and face painting! Love dancing? Then join with the jiving and line dancing happening throughout the afternoon. Also grab a bite to eat at a choice of food stalls and relax and enjoy the sun in the licenced bar area!

For information on this year’s ‘Country Fest’ concert and the full programme of events visit www.derrystrabane.com/summerjamm