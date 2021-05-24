Take-off for Loganair's new service from Derry to Liverpool as staff recreate iconic Beatles Abbey Road cover on Eglinton apron

CODA Managing Director Steve Frazer and staff as The Fab Four in Sergeant Pepper costumes meets Abbey Road.

The Glasgow-based company – now the UK’s largest regional airline – recently stepped in to re-establish the popular domestic route following Ryanair’s decision to step back.

The iconic Abbey Road image of The Beatles was even re-enacted on the tarmac at CODA during the celebrations to mark the launch of the new Loganair service this morning.

Steve Frazer, Managing Director City of Derry Airport, welcomed the first Loganair flight between CODA and Liverpool today as an important new development for the regional airport.

Fab Four Derry girls about to board the flight this morning with a clear message - 'Visit Derry'!

He added: “We are very pleased that Loganair has stepped in to re-establish this important route for CODA which we are confident will play a key role in recovery for the tourism and hospitality industry in our region.

"These two great cities have so much in common, from history and heritage to popular culture, as well as many Premier League football fans being based in the NW, the direct connection

with our new air link gives us huge optimism for the future.”

Odhran Dunne, CEO of Visit Derry said: “I am delighted that Loganair have chosen to fly from Liverpool to City of Derry Airport. Great Britain continues to be a very important source market in terms of tourists, holidaymakers and bed nights.

Ready for take-off this morning at City of Derry Airport.

"As recovery for the industry begins and holidaymakers look towards closer to home destinations, this route provides a direct channel for tourists from Liverpool and the wider catchment area to enjoy a short break in The Walled City or use it as a base to explore the wider North West region for a summer staycation.”

“We congratulate Loganair on their new venture and ongoing commitment to City of Derry Airport and look forward to welcoming visitors from the NW of England over the coming months.”

Loganair’s Chief Executive Jonathan Hinkles joined in welcoming the launch of their new Liverpool route. He paid a special tribute to the “exemplary” locally-based team who had also maintained the London service without interruption during the challenging previous 14 months.

“It’s wonderful to celebrate their superb efforts today by re-doubling our commitment to City of Derry’s air links which we firmly believe augurs well for the future.”

Loganair is initially offering flights four days a week on Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, increasing to a daily service from late June. Fares start at £44.99 one way with hand baggage and hold luggage allowance included as well as refreshments served on board.

The re-establishment of connectivity between the North West and Liverpool has been welcomed by local business leaders as a significant boost for the regional economy in Northern Ireland.

Paul Clancy, Chief Executive Londonderry Chamber of Commerce said: “Maintaining air links between our regional airport and the rest of the UK is crucial for our regional economy. Securing the route between City of Derry and Liverpool is welcome news for businesses and leisure travellers. We congratulate Loganair on their new venture and ongoing commitment to City of Derry Airport.”