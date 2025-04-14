Tesco Derry staff and customers help raise funds for Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal
Customers, staff and volunteers at Derry’s Tesco stores have helped towards an impressive NI tally of £57,000 for the Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal in a single weekend.
Supporting the campaign were Tesco Community Champions Sarah-Lee Green from the Lisnagelvin and Fionnuala O’Reilly from Strand Road stores.
The dynamic duo, alongside Marie Curie’s volunteers, brought the spirit of the appeal to life, inspiring customers to dig deep and donate.
“We were thrilled to have the Marie Curie volunteers back for another year,” said Sarah-Lee.
“It’s a wonderful way to welcome spring and support an important cause. We’re so proud of the strong connection we’ve built with Marie Curie over the years.”
Fionnuala added: “The work Marie Curie nurses do during life’s toughest moments is truly remarkable, and it’s clear our customers and colleagues feel the same.”
