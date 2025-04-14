Tesco Derry staff and customers help raise funds for Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Customers, staff and volunteers at Derry’s Tesco stores have helped towards an impressive NI tally of £57,000 for the Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal in a single weekend.

Supporting the campaign were Tesco Community Champions Sarah-Lee Green from the Lisnagelvin and Fionnuala O’Reilly from Strand Road stores.

The dynamic duo, alongside Marie Curie’s volunteers, brought the spirit of the appeal to life, inspiring customers to dig deep and donate.

“We were thrilled to have the Marie Curie volunteers back for another year,” said Sarah-Lee.

Conor O'Kane, Marie Curie with Sarah-Lee Green and Fionnuala O’Reilly.

“It’s a wonderful way to welcome spring and support an important cause. We’re so proud of the strong connection we’ve built with Marie Curie over the years.”

Fionnuala added: “The work Marie Curie nurses do during life’s toughest moments is truly remarkable, and it’s clear our customers and colleagues feel the same.”

Conor O’Kane, Senior Partnership Manager NI at Marie Curie, expressed his gratitude: “Marie Curie is so grateful for Tesco NI’s continued support of our Great Daffodil Appeal. We’d like to thank the Tesco NI staff for their warm welcome and amazing support throughout the collection weekend. And a huge thank you to Tesco customers for their incredible generosity—your kindness ensures people across Northern Ireland receive vital end-of-life support, no matter the illness. Thank you!”

The Great Daffodil Appeal is Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign and helps support the vital work of Marie Curie nurses, who provide care and support to people with terminal illnesses and their families.