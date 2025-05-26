The power of social media in the digital age - Hair to Go with Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co

In today’s digital world, social media is no longer optional for small businesses—it’s essential. For hair salons especially, platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok offer a powerful way to attract new clients, showcase work, and build a good business.

At its core, social media is my salon’s online portfolio. Before a potential client books an appointment, chances are they will check me out online first. They want to see real examples of my work—my colour expertise, my styling techniques and creativity . An Instagram feed with high-quality photos and videos of my clients’ transformations speaks louder than any printed brochure ever could.

Social media is also a tool for trust. People want to feel comfortable before stepping into a new salon. By showing my team, my salon environment, and my personality online, I’m giving potential clients a behind-the-scenes look into what we are about. It helps build that all-important connection before they even sit in the chair.

But the benefits don’t stop at showcasing your skills. Social media platforms offer an affordable (and often free) way to market services. Whether you’re promoting a colour offer, last-minute appointment availability, or a new product, you can reach hundreds—even thousands—of potential clients instantly. With things like hashtags and paid ads, you can target the exact audience you want. I love social media to market my business, I feel that’s what’s right for myself and my team. Some stylists at our salon don’t like social media at all and I totally respect that. Allow everyone and every business do what’s right for them and cheer each other on. As I always say, there’s enough work for everyone.

Facebook is definitely my favourite platform for promoting my business, it gives me plenty of tips on how to make the most of my content. They have even sent me some dollars on more than one occasion… Entertaining, educational or inspirational is the easiest way to get your business out there.

Video content, especially on TikTok and Instagram Reels, is a great way to boost visibility. Short videos of styling tips went really well for my business, one of my videos has over two million views.. It definitely opened more opportunities for us. Even fun behind-the-scenes moments often perform well and show personalities and professionalism at the same time. These videos help any business to promote and grow in every way possible.

In short, using social media for a salon isn’t just about gaining followers—it’s about creating connections, increasing visibility, and turning those online interactions into real-world appointments. With consistency and creativity, your salon’s social media presence can become one of your most valuable business tools.

Lastly, I don’t give too much thought into trolls or possibilities of someone being nasty online. If we worried about everyone else’s opinion we more than likely wouldn’t be able to get out of bed in the mornings.

Love Margaret x

You can find out more about Margaret Doherty & Co across the various social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.