The problem that needs a £15million laxative: View from the Foyle

The headline may seem strange but there is a blockage in the system that needs urgent relief. Northern Ireland’s housing crisis is not a matter of a supply and demand issue, it is a symptom of years of chronic underfunding in critical infrastructure, particularly wastewater management alongside ever increasing complexity and red tape.

This failure of governance has created a social, economic, and environmental catastrophe that continues to escalate, with no meaningful intervention in sight. If urgent action is not taken to modernise our wastewater infrastructure and all aspects of our statutory approvals, Northern Ireland’s ability to develop much-needed housing will grind to a halt, leaving tens of thousands of people trapped in unsuitable living conditions.

The statistics paint a grim picture. In 2023, just over 5,000 new homes were completed in Northern Ireland. This is the lowest figure since 1959. Meanwhile, the number of households on social housing waiting lists has surged to an all-time high of over 50,000. These figures should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers, yet they are merely the consequence of years of political inertia. At the heart of the problem lies Northern Ireland’s crumbling wastewater system, which is simply unable to accommodate new connections. In addition, there is an increasing level of bureaucracy involved in preparing a site for delivery.

NI Water has identified 100 areas across Northern Ireland where inadequate wastewater infrastructure is directly restricting development. This means that, no matter how high the demand for new housing, construction is impossible because the system does not have the capacity to support additional homes.

Joe McGinnis, Managing Director, Braidwater Group.

It is an absurd and deeply frustrating situation that demand is high, builders are ready and willing to construct new homes, yet an outdated and underfunded wastewater system, combined with layers of red tape, blocks any progress.

We simply cannot ignore this issue any longer. The inability to develop new homes stifles economic growth, discourages investment, and restricts job creation within the construction sector and beyond.

The housing market is a key driver of economic activity, providing employment for thousands and generating significant financial contributions to local economies.

Take our own Braidwater Group, for example. We build between 250 and 300 homes each year and have a 20-year pipeline of projects in place, ensuring a long-term vision for delivery. However, our efforts are constantly hamstrung by slow-moving, bureaucratic, and ineffective systems.

The Executive must commit to a multi-year, fully funded infrastructure plan that prioritises wastewater improvements as a critical enabler of housing and growth.

This bottleneck means that housing supply remains well below demand, leading to inflated property prices and making homeownership increasingly unaffordable and unattainable for many, while adding to the pressure in social housing supply.

The Braidwater Group are fortunate to have a team in place who work hard to battle through the challenges in an effort to find solutions. Many other builders have given up, feeling frustrated and disheartened. Once these skills are lost, they are unlikely to return.

Beyond the economic consequences, the failure to invest in wastewater infrastructure is exacerbating an already dire social crisis. Housing shortages have a direct impact on homelessness, overcrowding, and poor living conditions. Families are forced to remain in temporary accommodation for extended periods, while young people have little choice but to stay in their family homes well into adulthood.

The social housing waiting list has reached unprecedented levels, yet no concrete action has been taken to address the root cause of the problem. Without significant investment, this situation will only deteriorate further.

The demand for social housing is not static, it continues to grow as population numbers rise and the cost of private rental accommodation becomes increasingly unmanageable. We should be under no illusions that if the government does not step in to remove the infrastructure barriers that prevent new developments, Northern Ireland’s most vulnerable communities will ultimately suffer the most.

Beyond housing and economic development, the impact of an ineffective wastewater system and out of date operational structures on the environment is alarming. Wastewater infrastructure is not just about facilitating new home connections; it is essential for ensuring public health, protecting water quality, and maintaining ecological balance. When wastewater systems are overloaded or outdated, raw sewage overflows into rivers and coastal waters, contaminating natural ecosystems and posing serious risks to human health. The long-term degradation of our environment will have consequences for future generations. Clean water and a sustainable approach to waste management should not be an afterthought.

If the crumbling wastewater system is one major roadblock to development, Northern Ireland’s planning system is another. It is no secret that planning in Northern Ireland is painfully slow, inefficient, and riddled with bureaucracy.

The need for reform has been highlighted in multiple reports, yet little has changed.

Rural communities feel these frustrations even more. Just ask anyone who has tried to secure planning permission for a home in the area where they grew up.

The private sector is ready to invest in housing, but delays in planning approvals and outdated policies create further obstacles. Even when a project manages to navigate the labyrinth of planning bureaucracy, the lack of wastewater infrastructure makes it impossible to proceed. It is a vicious cycle that is strangling Northern Ireland’s ability to provide adequate housing and economic stability.

For too long, the issue of wastewater infrastructure has been ignored or deferred. Successive governments have failed to implement a sustainable funding model for NI Water, instead leaving the system to crumble under ever-growing demand. This must change.

Northern Ireland needs a proper, long-term funding model that ensures NI Water can invest in the necessary upgrades to support housing and economic development. Short-term patches and temporary fixes will not be enough.

This is why we have recently become a founding member of Build Homes NI, a coalition focused on tackling the real challenges within the housing sector. We aim to highlight the barriers preventing housing delivery and push for logical, evidence-based solutions.

The time for delay has passed, and now is the moment for decisive action. The future of Northern Ireland’s housing, economy, and environment depends on it.

Joe McGinnis,

Managing Director, Braidwater Group.